Real Estate

Electronics retailer Flanco opens three additional stores in Romania

31 July 2025

Electronics and IT discounter Flanco will open additional stores in Timișoara, Pitești, and Constanța, as part of its planned expansion in the country.

The new commercial spaces are completely new stores, ranging in size from large to medium.

In Pitești and Timișoara, the retailer will open new stores on July 31 - the fifth in Pitești and the third in Timișoara. The store in Pitești will be located in the Supernova shopping center, and the one in Timișoara in the Aushopping Timișoara Șagului shopping center. In Constanța, its fourth local store will open on August 7, in the Supernova shopping center.

Thus, the retailer reaches a network of 30 units reflecting the brand positioning announced a year ago in 20 cities: Timișoara, Bacău, Cluj-Napoca, Iași, Tulcea, Târgoviște, Bucharest, Ploiești, Pitești, Constanța, Brașov, Suceava, Focșani, Râmnicu-Vâlcea, Târgu-Frumos, Codlea, Huși, Arad, Râmnicu-Sărat, and Giurgiu.

The openings are part of Flanco's most extensive expansion plan in the last six years, for which a total investment of approximately RON 20 million (approximately EUR 4 million) has been allocated for the year 2025.

Flanco has more than 1,500 employees and a network of over 166 stores, located in 114 cities in Romania. 

(Photo: the company)

