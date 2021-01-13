Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing [email protected]

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Wed, 01/13/2021 - 11:30
Social

COVID-19: Romania receives first batch of Moderna vaccines

13 January 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The first batch of 14,000 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine arrived in Romania on Tuesday evening, January 12. 

The doses will be stored at the Cantacuzino National Institute in Bucharest. Then, they will be distributed to regional and vaccination centers in the following days, the official RO Vaccinare platform announced on Facebook.

Romania officially started the vaccination campaign on December 27 and has so far used only the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

The two types of vaccines - Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech - are very similar and have essentially equivalent degrees of efficacy. The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is 95% effective in preventing COVID-19 infection, while the Moderna vaccine is 94.1% effective, RO Vaccinare explained. It’s not yet known if any of these vaccines prevent asymptomatic infection with the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Both vaccines require two shots: the recommended interval between Pfizer-BioNTech doses is 21 days, while for Moderna is 28 days.

On Tuesday, prime minister Florin Citu announced that he approved the submission to the European Commission of a request for Romania to receive another 8 million doses of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine out of the 200 million additionally negotiated at the European level.

“More precisely, we’re talking about a request for another 8,055,394 doses of vaccine, which will be added to the 12,780,080 million doses produced by BioNTech/Pfizer and already contracted by Romania. In other words, vital doses that will ensure the immunization of 10,417,737 people, who can return to a normal life,” Citu said on Facebook.

The PM also said that, in addition to the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines, Romania also contracted about 3.4 million doses produced by Moderna.

Romania’s COVID-19 vaccination campaign is carried out in three stages. The first one, which started on December 27, targeted the medical personnel. The second phase, which begins this Friday, January 15, covers vulnerable groups and those working in essential areas, while the third stage includes the rest of the population.

More than 140,000 people in Romania received the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine by Tuesday, January 12.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Piero Cruciatti/Dreamstime.com)

Tags
COVID
Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 01/13/2021 - 09:22
13 January 2021
Social
Romania's president will get vaccine publicly as second vaccination stage starts on January 15
Normal
Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing [email protected]

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Wed, 01/13/2021 - 11:30
Social

COVID-19: Romania receives first batch of Moderna vaccines

13 January 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The first batch of 14,000 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine arrived in Romania on Tuesday evening, January 12. 

The doses will be stored at the Cantacuzino National Institute in Bucharest. Then, they will be distributed to regional and vaccination centers in the following days, the official RO Vaccinare platform announced on Facebook.

Romania officially started the vaccination campaign on December 27 and has so far used only the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

The two types of vaccines - Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech - are very similar and have essentially equivalent degrees of efficacy. The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is 95% effective in preventing COVID-19 infection, while the Moderna vaccine is 94.1% effective, RO Vaccinare explained. It’s not yet known if any of these vaccines prevent asymptomatic infection with the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Both vaccines require two shots: the recommended interval between Pfizer-BioNTech doses is 21 days, while for Moderna is 28 days.

On Tuesday, prime minister Florin Citu announced that he approved the submission to the European Commission of a request for Romania to receive another 8 million doses of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine out of the 200 million additionally negotiated at the European level.

“More precisely, we’re talking about a request for another 8,055,394 doses of vaccine, which will be added to the 12,780,080 million doses produced by BioNTech/Pfizer and already contracted by Romania. In other words, vital doses that will ensure the immunization of 10,417,737 people, who can return to a normal life,” Citu said on Facebook.

The PM also said that, in addition to the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines, Romania also contracted about 3.4 million doses produced by Moderna.

Romania’s COVID-19 vaccination campaign is carried out in three stages. The first one, which started on December 27, targeted the medical personnel. The second phase, which begins this Friday, January 15, covers vulnerable groups and those working in essential areas, while the third stage includes the rest of the population.

More than 140,000 people in Romania received the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine by Tuesday, January 12.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Piero Cruciatti/Dreamstime.com)

Tags
COVID
Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 01/13/2021 - 09:22
13 January 2021
Social
Romania's president will get vaccine publicly as second vaccination stage starts on January 15
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Trending content

08 January 2021
Profiles & Interviews
Expat in Romania - Janine Holenstein (Swiss): Romania brought diversity, ingenuity, new friends to my life
06 January 2021
Events
Romania calendar: Top events to look forward to in 2021 - music, sports & more
05 January 2021
Capital markets
Two Romanian companies managed to double investors' money in a challenging year for the local stock market
04 January 2021
Social
Romanian public television’s New Year’s Eve special sparks scandal
30 December 2020
Business
Romania's new Government announces first economic measures
29 December 2020
Politics
Romania’s president promises more help for Moldova, including 200,000 doses of anti-COVID vaccine
29 December 2020
Business
German group DKV takes over Romanian independent fuel supplier Smart Diesel
29 December 2020
Business
Romania's biggest online retailer will pay EUR 6.7 mln fine for abuse of dominant position