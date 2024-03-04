Romanian finance minister argues once again for flat tax rate

Marcel Bolos, the minister of finance, argued once again on March 1 that the single tax rate is the best choice for Romania and there is no reason for the country to adopt a progressive taxation system.

The Liberal (PNL) minister assured that there are no plans to change the single tax rate, because this makes Romania fiscally competitive in the race to attract investors.

The minister of finance stated in a post on social media that nothing has changed on the topic of the single rate vs. progressive taxation.

"My perspective is as firm as possible: The single tax rate is the best choice for Romania. We have all benefited from it in the last 20 years, since it was implemented by the National Liberal Party," minister Bolos said, according to News.ro.

