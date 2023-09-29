Culture

Les Films de Cannes à Bucarest: Latest films by Martin Scorsese, Ken Loach, Hirokazu Kore-eda, Michel Gondry in the program

29 September 2023

The latest films of Martin Scorsese, Ken Loach, Hirokazu Kore-eda, and Michel Gondry will be screened at Les Films de Cannes à Bucarest, the festival that showcases productions in the selection of the Cannes festival.

Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon will have its first screening in Romania at the festival, which is scheduled to run from October 20 to October 29. The film, which stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro, was presented out of competition at Cannes. Based on actual events, it has been described as “a somber reflection on the US’s relationship with indigenous populations.”

Another film that will be screened is Hirokazu Kore-eda’s by Monster, awarded for Best Screenplay - by Yuji Sakamoto - at the Cannes festival. Kore-eda is one of the most prominent Japanese directors of recent years. His films have won numerous awards at Cannes over time, including Shoplifters (2018, Palme d’Or) and Like Father, Like Son (2013, Jury Prize).

Ken Loach’s The Old Oak, with a screenplay by Paul Laverty, looks at how a once thriving mining community that has now fallen on hard times after 30 years of decline reacts to the arrival of Syrian refugees.

Michel Gondry’s Le Livre des solutions/ The Book of Solutions, a clever and self-ironic comedy about egocentrism and the ‘demons of creation’, is also part of the program.

The festival will also dedicate a retrospective to French director Nicolas Philibert, who is invited to Bucharest during the second weekend of the festival.

Over the past two decades, the director, winner of the Golden Bear at the Berlin Film Festival, has had more than 120 retrospectives, including ones at the British Film Institute (BFI) and the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA). In addition to screenings of the film that earned him acclaim in Berlin, Sur l’Adamant, the local public will also have the opportunity to view two other films by the director: Le Pays des sourds (1992) and Être et avoir (2002).

Updates on the festival schedule and guests are available here.

1

