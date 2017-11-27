Opposition party MPs want to make first filibuster in Romania’s Parliament

Deputies from the Union to Save Romania (USR) opposition party want to start the first “filibuster” in Romania’s Parliament, a delaying tactic used to block a bill. USR submitted 5,000 amendments to the split VAT law, USR MP Claudiu Nasui said.

“It means 821 pages of amendments that have to be read, debated and voted in the committees and the plenary,” he explained.

“We can’t stop them, but we can at least make their lives harder when they steal the chance of a normal life in our country,” he added.

The budget committee should debate the split VAT draft law tomorrow. Filibuster is a procedure with ancient roots, but very popular especially in the USA. The procedure is aimed at delaying the adoption of a law through very long debates, Nasui said.

