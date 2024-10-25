Business

Survey shows foreign companies in Romania avoid further investments

25 October 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A survey carried out by the Council of Foreign Investors (FIC) in Romania among its members shows that companies are reluctant to invest in the period: only 36% of respondents have planned investment increases for the next 12 months, while 43% of companies will maintain investments the same as in the previous year, and 22% will reduce them. 

At the same time, 71% of the companies will continue to reduce costs for the next period, the institution said in a press release quoted by Ziarul Financiar.

The main reason why investments are postponed is legislative uncertainty (80%), as well as taxation (70%).

On the upside, most respondents (65%) predict that the revenues from the businesses conducted in Romania will increase this year.

The responding companies are part of different activity sectors defined in a broad sense - production, trade, services, and construction. At the same time, 55% recorded a turnover of over RON 1 billion, and 59% have a total number of employees that exceeds 1,000 people.

The turnover of all FIC member companies represented approximately 22% of the nominal GDP in 2023, meaning almost RON 348 billion.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Wanida Prapan/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
Business

Survey shows foreign companies in Romania avoid further investments

25 October 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A survey carried out by the Council of Foreign Investors (FIC) in Romania among its members shows that companies are reluctant to invest in the period: only 36% of respondents have planned investment increases for the next 12 months, while 43% of companies will maintain investments the same as in the previous year, and 22% will reduce them. 

At the same time, 71% of the companies will continue to reduce costs for the next period, the institution said in a press release quoted by Ziarul Financiar.

The main reason why investments are postponed is legislative uncertainty (80%), as well as taxation (70%).

On the upside, most respondents (65%) predict that the revenues from the businesses conducted in Romania will increase this year.

The responding companies are part of different activity sectors defined in a broad sense - production, trade, services, and construction. At the same time, 55% recorded a turnover of over RON 1 billion, and 59% have a total number of employees that exceeds 1,000 people.

The turnover of all FIC member companies represented approximately 22% of the nominal GDP in 2023, meaning almost RON 348 billion.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Wanida Prapan/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

25 October 2024
Defense
Three more F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft purchased from Norway arrive in Romania
25 October 2024
Justice
Russian court issues arrest warrant for Romanian journalist after Kursk report
25 October 2024
Events
Halloween calendar: Events taking place in Bucharest and in the country
25 October 2024
M&A
Romania’s Digi Communications gets permit to buy Portugal’s fourth-largest telco
25 October 2024
Events
Doing it for the KIDS: Untold joins Romanian campaign to raise funds for life-saving flights for seriously ill children
24 October 2024
Healthcare
Government pilot project aims to create Romania’s first smart hospital in Târgu Mureș
24 October 2024
Tech
Samsung Galaxy AI now available in Romanian
24 October 2024
Environment
Petricani Meadow one step closer to becoming Bucharest’s new protected natural area