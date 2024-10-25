Survey shows foreign companies in Romania avoid further investments

A survey carried out by the Council of Foreign Investors (FIC) in Romania among its members shows that companies are reluctant to invest in the period: only 36% of respondents have planned investment increases for the next 12 months, while 43% of companies will maintain investments the same as in the previous year, and 22% will reduce them.

At the same time, 71% of the companies will continue to reduce costs for the next period, the institution said in a press release quoted by Ziarul Financiar.

The main reason why investments are postponed is legislative uncertainty (80%), as well as taxation (70%).

On the upside, most respondents (65%) predict that the revenues from the businesses conducted in Romania will increase this year.

The responding companies are part of different activity sectors defined in a broad sense - production, trade, services, and construction. At the same time, 55% recorded a turnover of over RON 1 billion, and 59% have a total number of employees that exceeds 1,000 people.

The turnover of all FIC member companies represented approximately 22% of the nominal GDP in 2023, meaning almost RON 348 billion.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Wanida Prapan/Dreamstime.com)