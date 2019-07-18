Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Thu, 07/18/2019 - 08:15
Business
Romanian authorities consider fewer company tax returns
18 July 2019
Romania’s tax agency ANAF considers reducing the number of tax returns for companies and their frequency, according to one of the measures included in the plan for streamlining tax collection, Agerpres reported.

Moreover, companies will be able to submit all their tax returns through electronic means, if these measures are adopted. Another measure announced as part of this plan is publishing a “white list” of good taxpayers and granting them fiscal advantages. The plan is currently open for public debate.

The tax agency also wants to simplify the Unique Statement for individuals next year. According to the same plan, taxpayers will be able to evaluate the tax services by answering a questionnaire.

Romania’s tax agency to publish “white list” with good taxpayers

(Photo: Shutterstock)

[email protected]

