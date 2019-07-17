Romania’s tax agency to publish “white list” with good taxpayers

Romania’s tax agency ANAF plans to promote the best taxpayers by publishing a “white list”, according to the new measure plan for streamlining tax collection. Moreover, good taxpayers may also get fiscal facilities as ANAF tries to encourage voluntary tax compliance, Agerpres reported.

The authorities first need to establish the criteria based on which taxpayers will be declared “good” and the facilities to be offered to them.

When it comes to bad taxpayers, ANAF plans to implement a surveillance system of the debtors who benefit from debt restructuring. The tax agency will thus be able to notify the taxpayer when the obligations in the restructuring plan are not met on time.

(Photo: Shutterstock)

