Police report: Fewer road accidents, fatalities in Romania in 2022

A total of 4,711 road accidents were registered in Romania in 2022, resulting in the death of 1,634 people and the serious injury of another 3,685, according to data from the Romanian Police.

According to the same report, although quite high, the numbers are lower than the year before. Compared to 2021, there were 205 fewer accidents (-4.2%), 145 fewer deaths (-8.2%) and 106 fewer seriously injured people (-2.8%), News.ro reported. Moreover, the Police also said that “the values of the 3 indicators recorded in 2022 are the lowest in the last 10 years.”

The leading causes of serious road accidents were the indiscipline of pedestrians (19%), inappropriate speed (17.4%), the indiscipline of cyclists (10.9%), failure to give way to pedestrians (9.5%), and failure to give way to vehicles (8%). The accidents produced in these situations thus represent almost 65% of all serious road accidents last year.

In 2022, the Police carried out 53,761 actions aimed at combating the main causes.

During 2022, the Romanian Police, through the Road Directorate, was involved in several road education campaigns/projects carried out at the national level.

