Fewer housing units delivered in Romania in Q3

The number of housing units delivered in Romania decreased to 17,916 in the third quarter of the year (Q3), 11% fewer compared to the same quarter in 2022.

For the whole January-September period, the developers delivered 5% fewer housing units compared to the same period in 2022: nearly 50,000 units.

Out of the total housing units delivered in the first nine months of the year, 30% were in the Bucharest metropolitan area – 6% fewer compared to the same period of 2022. Deeper plunges were seen in the western (-18% y/y) and northwestern (-13% y/y) regions of the country.

In contrast, the real estate developers were more active (+11% y/y housing units delivered) in the southeastern part of the country, which includes the Black Sea Riviera and the Danube Delta.

