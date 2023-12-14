Real Estate

Fewer housing units delivered in Romania in Q3

14 December 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The number of housing units delivered in Romania decreased to 17,916 in the third quarter of the year (Q3), 11% fewer compared to the same quarter in 2022.

For the whole January-September period, the developers delivered 5% fewer housing units compared to the same period in 2022: nearly 50,000 units.

Out of the total housing units delivered in the first nine months of the year, 30% were in the Bucharest metropolitan area – 6% fewer compared to the same period of 2022. Deeper plunges were seen in the western (-18% y/y) and northwestern (-13% y/y) regions of the country.

In contrast, the real estate developers were more active (+11% y/y housing units delivered) in the southeastern part of the country, which includes the Black Sea Riviera and the Danube Delta.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Tsyhun/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
Real Estate

Fewer housing units delivered in Romania in Q3

14 December 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The number of housing units delivered in Romania decreased to 17,916 in the third quarter of the year (Q3), 11% fewer compared to the same quarter in 2022.

For the whole January-September period, the developers delivered 5% fewer housing units compared to the same period in 2022: nearly 50,000 units.

Out of the total housing units delivered in the first nine months of the year, 30% were in the Bucharest metropolitan area – 6% fewer compared to the same period of 2022. Deeper plunges were seen in the western (-18% y/y) and northwestern (-13% y/y) regions of the country.

In contrast, the real estate developers were more active (+11% y/y housing units delivered) in the southeastern part of the country, which includes the Black Sea Riviera and the Danube Delta.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Tsyhun/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

12 December 2023
Society
Google reveals Romanians’ most popular searches in 2023
28 November 2023
Environment
Romania inaugurates first regional PET bottle sorting center part of Deposit-Refund System
22 November 2023
Interviews
Romania’s Copșa Mică through the lens of a Norwegian couple who lived there in the 1990s
20 November 2023
Sports
Romania qualifies for EURO 2024 after win against Israel
13 November 2023
Defense
Romania inaugurates European Training Center for F-16 fighter aircraft
13 November 2023
Culture
Alin Ușeriu, initiator of Via Transilvanica - Romania's "Road that Unites": Without people, there is no heritage
10 November 2023
Politics
Bogdan Aurescu, first Romanian elected judge of the International Court of Justice 
06 November 2023
Nature
Northern lights visible from Romania due to geomagnetic storm