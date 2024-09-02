Spain's fertilizers trader Fertinagro targets Romanian market by teaming up with Ameropa

Spanish group Térvalis, through its subsidiary Fertinagro Biotech International (a fertilizer trader), and the Swiss group Ameropa, the largest grain exporter in the Danube region and the largest global independent fertilizer trader, seek to form an alliance that would have a major impact on the Romanian market, Profit.ro reported.

The two are currently seeking the necessary permits from the European Union bodies.

The move has already been prepared since 2023, when the Swiss holding created the company Ameropa Biotech to import and distribute to Romanian farmers the products manufactured by the Spanish company.

Ameropa owns strategic assets for the agri inputs market in Romania: the major fertilizers producer Azomures and port operator Chimpex. It also took over stakes in the distribution companies Promat Comimpex and Agroind Cauaceu in 2019, as well as storage facilities in several regions.

The Swiss group is the largest grain exporter in Romania. It owns silos and warehouses in Olt, Constanța, Brăila, Iasi, Tulcea, Ialomița, Calarasi, Teleorman, Timiș.

Fertinagro's role in the new company is to finance grain producers through its agricultural inputs.

(Photo source: Dusan Kostic/Dreamstime.com)