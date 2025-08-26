Romanian Liberals expect compromise on local administration reforms despite PSD tensions

The objections raised by the Social Democratic Party (PSD) over Romania’s second package of reforms are being examined by prime minister Ilie Bolojan, and solutions are likely to be reached with PSD interim leader Sorin Grindeanu, Liberal senator Daniel Fenechiu said on August 25, according to statements at the Senate cited by Agerpres.

Fenechiu stressed that the government does not intend to halt projects under the Anghel Saligny public investment scheme or other key infrastructure works.

“Nobody wants to block Anghel Saligny; nobody wants to block important infrastructure projects. Within the existing budget resources, the projects must go ahead,” he said.

He added that a broad consensus exists on reforming magistrates’ pensions and retirement rules, as well as cutting staff in Romania’s “extremely overcrowded” public administration.

The senator also voiced optimism that disagreements between the coalition partners would be overcome.

“There are some misunderstandings, but they will be overcome because, if you really want to solve the problem, you have to overcome the small things that divide you,” he said.

He also noted that PSD’s return to coalition meetings marked a positive step, but warned that further delays in reforms may persist until PSD completes its internal leadership contest.

“I believe that the government will assume responsibility in Parliament over the second package of reforms. I’m not sure whether this will be this week. [...] But I believe that there will also be a delay in the third package of reforms. Basically, until the dispute in the PSD is closed [with the appointment of a leader], I believe that these delays will continue,” Fenechiu stated.

The Liberal senator acknowledged discomfort within all governing parties over proposed local administration reforms, cautioning that staff reductions are likely to trigger protests.

