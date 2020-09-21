Farmers’ market offering certified local products opens in Bucharest

A farmers’ market offering only locally-made, certified products opened this weekend in Bucharest.

The market, named Piaţa Românilor (The Romanians’ Market), is located in the city’s District 2. It sells certified bio products and traditional ones.

“The traditional products are certified by the Agriculture Ministry, while the eco ones are certified by companies authorized by the Agriculture Ministry, so the state guarantees the quality of the products in this market. It is the first such initiative I know of, and I’ve been working in this field for very many years,” Marian Cioceanu, the president of the Association of the Ecological Agriculture Operators in Romania, explained in a Facebook message quoted by Agerpres.

The local market for bio products stood at EUR 20 million in 2018, according to data quoted by Agerpres.

(Photo: Primaria Sector 2 Bucuresti Facebook Page)

