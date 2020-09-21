Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: [email protected] 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Mon, 09/21/2020 - 11:28
Social
Farmers’ market offering certified local products opens in Bucharest
21 September 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A farmers’ market offering only locally-made, certified products opened this weekend in Bucharest.

The market, named Piaţa Românilor (The Romanians’ Market), is located in the city’s District 2. It sells certified bio products and traditional ones.

“The traditional products are certified by the Agriculture Ministry, while the eco ones are certified by companies authorized by the Agriculture Ministry, so the state guarantees the quality of the products in this market. It is the first such initiative I know of, and I’ve been working in this field for very many years,” Marian Cioceanu, the president of the Association of the Ecological Agriculture Operators in Romania, explained in a Facebook message quoted by Agerpres.

The local market for bio products stood at EUR 20 million in 2018, according to data quoted by Agerpres.

(Photo:  Primaria Sector 2 Bucuresti Facebook Page)

[email protected]

Normal
Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: [email protected] 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Mon, 09/21/2020 - 11:28
Social
Farmers’ market offering certified local products opens in Bucharest
21 September 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A farmers’ market offering only locally-made, certified products opened this weekend in Bucharest.

The market, named Piaţa Românilor (The Romanians’ Market), is located in the city’s District 2. It sells certified bio products and traditional ones.

“The traditional products are certified by the Agriculture Ministry, while the eco ones are certified by companies authorized by the Agriculture Ministry, so the state guarantees the quality of the products in this market. It is the first such initiative I know of, and I’ve been working in this field for very many years,” Marian Cioceanu, the president of the Association of the Ecological Agriculture Operators in Romania, explained in a Facebook message quoted by Agerpres.

The local market for bio products stood at EUR 20 million in 2018, according to data quoted by Agerpres.

(Photo:  Primaria Sector 2 Bucuresti Facebook Page)

[email protected]

Normal
 
1

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Take your pick

Trending content

18 September 2020
Business
A historic moment: Romania officially enters the emerging markets league on Monday
21 September 2020
Profiles & Interviews
VOTE Generation: Two young people start campaign encouraging Romania’s youngsters to vote
17 September 2020
Social
World Bank report: Children in Romania will reach only 58% of their productive potential, compared to 75% in Poland
21 September 2020
Education
New school year, new school: Cambridge School of Bucharest directors on new campus and hybrid learning
16 September 2020
OpEd
Comment: How a “dog” and a “plane” could seal Bucharest’s fate for the next four years
16 September 2020
Business
Big deal on Bucharest Stock Exchange: Fondul Proprietatea sells 2.5% of OMV Petrom
15 September 2020
Social
A digital revolution: Romanian Lottery goes online
11 September 2020
Social
Bucharest’s railway connection to the airport, 97% completed