EY: Romania late in implementing Fair Minimum Wage Directive

Romania must transpose into local legislation by the end of 2024 the European Directive 2041/2022 on the Adequate European Minimum Income (Fair Minimum Wage), EY points out in a legal update.

Romania has so far taken no concrete measures to transpose into legislation the regulations adopted in the EU in 2022.

The Directive gives Member States a broad freedom that translates into possible implementations that can range from highly favourable for the employees to “cynical” implementations that meet the EU’s requirements without notable impact on the employees’ standard of living, EY notes.

The Directive is a controversial but also ambitious legislative act which aimed to ensure a minimum socio-economic protection for vulnerable categories of workers within the European Union.

(Photo: Ironjohn/ Dreamstime)

iulian@romania-insider.com