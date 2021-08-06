Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 06/08/2021 - 08:13
Business

EY: 27% fewer FDI projects in Romania last year, but robust recovery this year

08 June 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania is the 18th FDI destination in Europe, according to a survey carried by Ernst & Young consultancy firm, quoted by Ziarul Financiar.

The consultancy firm ranked the 51 European countries surveyed by the number of FDI projects - thus the size of the investment project was not considered.

With 57 FDI projects in 2020 compared to 78 in 2019, Romania marked a 27% annual contraction, deeper than the 16% average contraction in Europe.

The steepest decrease in the number of projects was recorded last year by Hungary (-54%), while the countries with the highest advance were Switzerland (25%), Finland (23%), and Sweden (19%).

 France, the United Kingdom, and Germany were the main FDI destinations in Europe, after attracting 985, 975, and 930 FDI projects last year, respectively.

In 2021, the key elements for attracting foreign investors are "the digital transformation, sustainability, and the government support," said Bogdan Ion, country managing partner, EY Romania, and Moldova and chief operating officer for EY Central and South-Eastern Europe and Central Asia Region.

He argued that Europe was preparing for a new stage of economic recovery and stressed the role of the Recovery and Resilience Plan, which focuses on the digital transition and climate reform.

(Photo: Wanida Prapan/ Dreamstime)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 10/15/2020 - 11:35
15 October 2020
Business
Biggest 100 companies in Romania generate a quarter of the country’s business - full list
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 06/08/2021 - 08:13
Business

EY: 27% fewer FDI projects in Romania last year, but robust recovery this year

08 June 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania is the 18th FDI destination in Europe, according to a survey carried by Ernst & Young consultancy firm, quoted by Ziarul Financiar.

The consultancy firm ranked the 51 European countries surveyed by the number of FDI projects - thus the size of the investment project was not considered.

With 57 FDI projects in 2020 compared to 78 in 2019, Romania marked a 27% annual contraction, deeper than the 16% average contraction in Europe.

The steepest decrease in the number of projects was recorded last year by Hungary (-54%), while the countries with the highest advance were Switzerland (25%), Finland (23%), and Sweden (19%).

 France, the United Kingdom, and Germany were the main FDI destinations in Europe, after attracting 985, 975, and 930 FDI projects last year, respectively.

In 2021, the key elements for attracting foreign investors are "the digital transformation, sustainability, and the government support," said Bogdan Ion, country managing partner, EY Romania, and Moldova and chief operating officer for EY Central and South-Eastern Europe and Central Asia Region.

He argued that Europe was preparing for a new stage of economic recovery and stressed the role of the Recovery and Resilience Plan, which focuses on the digital transition and climate reform.

(Photo: Wanida Prapan/ Dreamstime)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 10/15/2020 - 11:35
15 October 2020
Business
Biggest 100 companies in Romania generate a quarter of the country’s business - full list
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

10

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

18 May 2021
Business
Romania’s GDP returns to pre-pandemic level in the first quarter of 2021. Sooner than expected, analysts say
21 May 2021
RI +
Extensive photography & documentary project captures Romania’s nature and wildlife
13 May 2021
Social
Romania’s president announces substantial relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions
18 May 2021
RI +
Survey: Expats in Romania are happy with their personal finances but not with the quality of life
17 May 2021
RI +
A thru-hike across the Carpathians: Czech Michal Medek's on his two-month journey, the beauty of the Romanian ranges, and how the mountains are changing
11 May 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Last call for dividends on the Bucharest Stock Exchange: Large companies offer gross yields between 4% and 8%
11 May 2021
RI +
French entrepreneur aims to turn an idea he found in Bangkok into a profitable business in Romania
10 May 2021
Business
Ford Romania CEO: I can ride my bike faster than the trains that carry our cars