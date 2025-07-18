Widespread damage across Romania as extreme weather hits Bucharest and 14 counties

Severe weather swept through Romania on Thursday, July 17, damaging 60 localities across 14 counties and the capital, Bucharest, according to the Department for Emergency Situations (DSU). Strong winds toppled trees and tore off parts of buildings, while heavy rainfall led to flooding in multiple areas. Authorities also announced one death and two injuries following the extreme storm in the Bucharest-Ilfov area.

Several nowcasting Code Red and Code Orange alerts were issued for Bucharest and the surrounding Ilfov county on Thursday evening, as well as other localities in Giurgiu, Constanţa, Buzău, Argeş, or Tulcea. The authorities issued Ro-Alert messages in the affected areas, urging people to take shelter.

In a statement released Friday morning, DSU reported significant damage between 7:00 a.m. on July 17 and 7:00 a.m. on July 18 in the counties of Argeș, Bacău, Brașov, Buzău, Constanța, Dâmbovița, Galați, Giurgiu, Ialomița, Ilfov, Mureș, Prahova, Teleorman, Vrancea, and in Bucharest.

One of the most serious incidents occurred in Otopeni, Ilfov county, where a 49-year-old woman died after being struck by roofing materials blown off a nearby building while she was inside her fifth-floor apartment. In Bucharest, two people were injured by falling trees or branches. Both were evaluated by medical personnel and transported to the hospital in a conscious state.

Emergency crews intervened to evacuate water from three homes, 49 yards, 11 basements, and one street. Teams also worked to remove construction debris from 83 damaged roofs - including two public institutions - and cleared 555 fallen trees and 24 toppled electricity poles from roads.

A total of 186 vehicles were damaged after being struck by fallen trees, branches, or construction materials torn off by the strong winds.

The storm also disrupted road and air traffic. On the A1 motorway in Giurgiu county, traffic was temporarily blocked by a fallen road sign and scattered branches. At Bucharest’s Henri Coandă International Airport, around 15 incoming aircraft were forced to circle before landing, causing delays.

Authorities continue to assess the full extent of the damage as cleanup efforts remain underway and several other bad weather alerts are expected.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Departamentul pentru Situaţii de Urgenţă)