Extra trains for people going to King Michael’s funeral in Romania

Romania’s state-owned railways company CFR will increase the transport capacity on the Bucharest-Curtea de Arges route on Saturday, December 16, the day when King Michael I of Romania will be buried at Curtea de Arges, Romania’s state-owned railways company CFR announced.

The IR 1785 will depart from Bucharest’s main train station Gara de Nord at 11:30. It will arrive in Pitesti at 13:26 and Curtea de Arges at 14:29, making stops in all stations on this route.

At 18:10, the IR 12122 extra train will depart from Curtea de Arges. It will arrive in Bucharest at 20:37.

“Also, depending on the traffic requests, CFR Calatori can supplement the transport capacity to / from Curtea de Arges,” the company said in a press release.

King Michael of Romania died on December 5, 2017, in Switzerland. He was 96 years old. The funeral ceremony will take place at Curtea de Arges on Saturday, December 16. Members of European and international royal families will attend the ceremony, including Great Britain’s Prince Charles, former King Juan Carlos and Queen Sofia of Spain, and Simeon II of Bulgaria.

Irina Marica, [email protected]