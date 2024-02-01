Exim Banca Românească launches the mobile banking application e-ximBanking

News from Companies

Exim Banca Românească continues the digital transformation process and launches the Mobile Banking application - e-ximBanking - to offer the bank's retail customers an improved banking experience through the mobile devices.

The application, available in Google Play and App Store, offers the user a wide range of options - unlimited access to accounts, the possibility to make payments and transfers to other accounts, the possibility to make currency exchanges, etc., which allows easy control of personal finances. The application will be gradually developed with elements that allow expanding the digital products offer without physical interaction by developing new functionalities with digital components for loans.

Exim Banca Românească entered last year in an accelerated stage of development and modernization, prioritizing the projects in the digitization area to expand the alternative channels of customer interaction. The launch of the mobile banking application comes after the bank launched a new interface for the Internet Banking platform which, as a result of the technology upgrade, brought new functionalities, as well as increased security.

Also, for an easy, fast and safe access to its products, Exim Banca Românească launched the e-bancamea.ro platform that allows a 100% online enrollment, in only 10 minutes, for a complete package of products and services: current account in lei, debit card (Mastercard Gold), SMS Alert service and Internet Banking, reunited under the name Essential Package.

At the same time, the bank introduced in its portfolio the Apple Pay and Google Pay digital wallet services that allow fast and secure contactless payments at POS terminals, directly with the mobile phone, without the need for the physical presence of the card. In addition, Exim Banca Românească offers its customers a convenient and secure way to manage cash - contactless withdrawal from ATMs with their mobile phone, without the need to insert the card into the ATM.

Exim Banca Românească is a 100% Romanian universal bank, ranked in top 10 largest credit institutions by assets. The bank offers its corporate clients a wide range of quality products and services, covering the entire financing cycle as well as transactional - financing, guarantees, insurance, treasury products, cash management, factoring and trade finance. Exim Banca Românească operates a national distribution network of 83 branches and 26 Corporate Units, the latter being dedicated exclusively to companies, a network that allows it to be close to retail and corporate customers and to implement various Romanian and European development programs.

In addition, because it acts as an agent of the state on the guarantee and insurance market, Exim Banca Românească is one of the instruments through which the public funds, made available by the Romanian state, support the sustainable development of the economy. For details: www.eximbank.ro

*This is a press release.