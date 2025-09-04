An exceptional culinary moment at JW Marriott Bucharest Grand Hotel

News from Companies

For ten consecutive years, Michelin-starred Chef Theodor Falser has been recognized among Europe’s most acclaimed culinary talents. This September, JW Marriott Bucharest Grand Hotel is honored to welcome him for a series of exclusive dinners across our restaurants, bringing to the city an experience where refinement meets the inspiration of nature.

Chef Theodor Falser – a master of nature-inspired gastronomy

Chef Theodor Falser has become renowned for his “Taste Nature” philosophy at Johannestube (Alto Adige, South Tyrol), where every ingredient is sourced exclusively from the local region.

A pioneer of sustainable gastronomy in Europe, Chef Falser works closely with farmers, fishermen, and artisanal producers to create dishes that reflect seasonality, authenticity, and respect for nature. Besides being recognized with a Michelin star, his dedication has been awarded with 17 Gault & Millau points and inclusion in the prestigious La Liste – Top 1000 Restaurants in the World.

More than a chef, Theodor Falser is a storyteller who reinterprets tradition, translating the beauty of nature into a refined culinary art.

3 Specially Crafted Experiences

Each evening is designed as a culinary journey, where tradition meets innovation and simple ingredients are transformed into memorable stories. It is a rare occasion to experience the artistry of a Michelin-starred chef in an intimate, refined setting.

24 September 2025 | 18:00 - 20:00 | JW Steakhouse

Discover an unforgettable evening with Michelin-starred Chef Theodor Falser at JW Steakhouse — a masterclass and 3-course dinner celebrating nature-inspired gastronomy.

Menu highlights: raw tuna “spaghetti”, Wagyu entrecote, baked figs.

Price: 1200 lei/per person

26 September 2025 | 18:00 | Olea

Experience a 5-course Middle’terranean Michelin dinner by Chef Theodor Falser at Olea, where bold flavors and refined artistry come together in an exclusive culinary journey.

Menu highlights: homemade sour dough bread & Muhammara dip, warm scallops with dukkha crust, crispy giant prawn, Acquerello Carnaroli risotto, “Ras el Hanout”, oriental tiramisu.

Price: 1200 lei/per person

27 September 2025 | 18:00 | Cucina - The Italian Kitchen

Savor a 5-course Italian Michelin dinner by Chef Theodor Falser at Cucina, where timeless flavors and modern elegance unite in a refined culinary experience.

Menu highlights: gremolata spiced ciabatta, lobster salad, ravioli Plin with duck, Carneroli risotto, Black Angus beef tenderloin “alla Rossini”, chocolate-mascarpone panna cotta.

Price: 1200 lei/per person

Reserve Your Culinary Experience

Seating for these exclusive evenings is limited. We invite you to discover the culinary artistry of Chef Theodor Falser at JW Marriott Bucharest Grand Hotel and secure your place in advance.



For reservations and further information, please contact us at 0724 000 786 or visit the following link: Official Gift Vouchers for JW Marriott Bucharest Grand Hotel , Bucharest.

ABOUT JW Marriott Bucharest Grand Hotel

Shaped by the dynamic heritage of the city, JW Marriott Bucharest Grand Hotel retains a reputation as the benchmark of modern luxury in Romania’s lively capital. Renowned for its crafted service, diverse epicurean venues and elegant lobby, it is an enriching backdrop for family gatherings and inspired journeys. Located in an area of historic and national interest, the property is the only five-star hotel in the district and is in close proximity to the stately Palace of Parliament and People’s Salvation Cathedral.With 402 rooms, 12 meeting rooms (with a total surface of approx. 2.000 sqm), 6 restaurants and lounges, conference center, luxury brands shopping gallery, casino, spa, fitness etc, the JW Marriott is one of the most generous, elegant and resourceful hotels in Bucharest. Whether guests come for the most spacious rooms in town, for a nourishing lunch or dinner, or a main event, all are treated with flawless service.

