Bucharest theatre and Lime sign partnership for free e-scooter rides

23 November 2022
Theatregoers can take a Lime e-scooter free of charge (or at discounted rates) to travel to and from the Excelsior Theatre in Bucharest, based on a recent mobility partnership signed by the two entities.

For every ticket purchased for a performance at Excelsior Theatre starting December 1, 2022, spectators receive a code that they can use to unlock a Lime e-scooter - completely free of charge or with a discount. They can use the code one hour before the start of the performance and one hour after the show, according to the press release.

New users of the Lime app can get a free ride if the first trip they make is to a performance of the Excelsior Theater for which they purchased a ticket.

Those who are already users of the app benefit from discounts based on the codes issued with the tickets if they park the scooter in front of one of the theatre’s two entrances (28 Academiei St. or 2 Cristian Popișteanu St.).

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

