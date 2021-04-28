Evalueserve opens second office in Romania to serve European clients

Evalueserve, a leading global analytics partner to Fortune 1000 firms, announced the opening of its second Romanian office, in Bucharest, in addition to its first office opened in 2008 in Cluj-Napoca.

The company’s Romanian offices will continue to focus on designing and delivering cutting-edge solutions to clients in Europe.

Bucharest’s rich pool of skilled professionals will add to Evalueserve’s talent base and augment the current teams – not just in Romania, but globally, the company says in a statement.

The Bucharest office is envisioned to be a center of excellence for Evalueserve’s risk practice. Additionally, it will provide insights and intelligence solutions to financial services, professional services, and other industry verticals.

(Photo source: Facebook/Evaluserve)