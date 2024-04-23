Danish Eurowind takes 16-year loan from Erste Group to build 48MW wind farm in Romania

Eurowind Energy, a Danish developer and operator of wind, solar, and hybrid projects, contracted a EUR 65.33 million loan sourced in equal parts by Erste Group Bank and its Romanian subsidiary BCR for the construction of the Pecineaga wind farm, with a total capacity of 48 MW.

Pecineaga wind farm involves a total investment volume of EUR 93 million.

In addition, the two banks are providing Eurowind Energy with a package worth EUR 18 million, including a VAT facility and other products dedicated to supporting the Pecineaga project.

The 48 MW Pecineaga wind farm, developed by Eurowind Energy, is scheduled to become operational in the first quarter of 2025. It will produce almost 176,000 MWh per year and will be able to supply up to 48,000 households with green energy.

The facility was arranged by BCR and Erste Group Bank, with both acting as mandated lead arrangers and hedge providers, while BCR also acted as a security agent and account bank.

(Photo source: Welcomia/Dreamstime.com)