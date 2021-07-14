Profile picture for user andreich
Business

Eurostat: Romania uses most natural resources per unit of GDP in Europe

14 July 2021
Since the start of the millennium, the EU’s resource productivity has increased by around 35% (despite a slight decrease in 2020), while Romania’s productivity dropped by 37.1%.

In comparable terms (GDP expressed in purchasing power standard PPS), Romania has the weakest resource productivity in the European Union - EUR 0.732 per kg, compared to EUR 2.228 average in EU 27.

The Netherlands leads in the ranking with a productivity of EUR 4.659 per kg of natural resource used.

Resource productivity quantifies the relationship between the size of the economy and the use of natural resources. The value of resource productivity increases when the economy, measured by GDP, grows at a faster rate than the consumption of raw materials, measured by domestic material consumption (DMC).

(Photo source: Weerapat Kiatdumrong/Dreamstime.com)

Business

Eurostat: Romania uses most natural resources per unit of GDP in Europe

14 July 2021
