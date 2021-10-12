Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief 

 

Romania ranks lowest among EU countries in terms of internet usage

12 October 2021
The percentage of adults (16 to 74-year-olds) in the EU using the internet every day during the three months prior to the survey increased by 15 percentage points when comparing 2015 with 2020 (from 65% to 80%), according to recent Eurostat data.

In 2020, the majority of northern and western regions of the EU reported relatively high proportions of adults using the internet on a daily basis; the highest shares of adults using the internet every day were generally recorded among people living in cities rather than those living in rural areas.

With country averages of 62%, Romania and Bulgaria ranked the lowest, with Germany at 88% and Iceland on the top of the ranking with 98% of the adults using the internet. 

(Photo: Makym Klimov/ Dreamstime)

