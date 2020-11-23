Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing [email protected]

 

Events

Eighteen Romanian cities join online edition of the European Researchers' Night

23 November 2020
Eighteen cities in Romania will participate in the European Researchers' Night on Friday, November 27, between 17:00 and 22:00. This year's edition of the event will be held online.

The cities that have announced their participation are Bucharest, Alba Iulia, Arad, Bacău, Bârlad, Braşov, Buzău, Câmpia Turzii, Constanţa, Deva, Galaţi, Hunedoara, Negreşti-Oaş, Oradea, Ploieşti, Suceava, Timişoara, and Zalău.

The event allows researchers to connect with the public and present their work. On the other hand, those interested have, in turn, the opportunity to discover the universe of science and the people behind the experiments.

"This year, because we want you to be safe, we exchange roles, letting you be a good host and welcome us to your home. Participate, on November 27, 2020, in the online edition of the European Researchers' Night, on the official Facebook page of the event and discover things and ideas that will arouse your curiosity and increase your desire for knowledge," the organizers said, quoted by News.ro.

The program includes workshops and competitions. Participants can ask questions through comments, and researchers will answer the challenges.

Further details are available here.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Noaptea Cercetatorilor Europeni 2020 Facebook event page)

30 October 2020
Events
French Institute in Romania puts the spotlight on digital culture at dedicated festival in November
30 October 2020
Events
French Institute in Romania puts the spotlight on digital culture at dedicated festival in November
