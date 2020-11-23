Eighteen Romanian cities join online edition of the European Researchers' Night

Eighteen cities in Romania will participate in the European Researchers' Night on Friday, November 27, between 17:00 and 22:00. This year's edition of the event will be held online.

The cities that have announced their participation are Bucharest, Alba Iulia, Arad, Bacău, Bârlad, Braşov, Buzău, Câmpia Turzii, Constanţa, Deva, Galaţi, Hunedoara, Negreşti-Oaş, Oradea, Ploieşti, Suceava, Timişoara, and Zalău.

The event allows researchers to connect with the public and present their work. On the other hand, those interested have, in turn, the opportunity to discover the universe of science and the people behind the experiments.

"This year, because we want you to be safe, we exchange roles, letting you be a good host and welcome us to your home. Participate, on November 27, 2020, in the online edition of the European Researchers' Night, on the official Facebook page of the event and discover things and ideas that will arouse your curiosity and increase your desire for knowledge," the organizers said, quoted by News.ro.

The program includes workshops and competitions. Participants can ask questions through comments, and researchers will answer the challenges.

Further details are available here.

(Photo source: Noaptea Cercetatorilor Europeni 2020 Facebook event page)