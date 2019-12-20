European Parliament urges Romania's justice to clarify 1989 Revolution events

The European Parliament has adopted on Thursday, December 19, a resolution on the commemoration of 30 years since the Romanian Revolution of December 1989.

Through the resolution adopted on Thursday, with 513 votes in favour, 18 against and 87 abstentions, the European Parliament calls on the Romanian state to strengthen its efforts to clarify the truth in relation to the events of the Revolution of December 1989 and also calls on the institutions of the European Union and its Member States, including Romania, to do their utmost to ensure that the crimes of the communist regimes are remembered, and to guarantee that such crimes will never be committed again, local Agerpres reported.

“We have not heard the truth about what happened in December 1989,” Romanian President Klaus Iohannis said at the joint sitting of the Parliament summoned to commemorate the events three days earlier in Bucharest.

Romania’s interim general prosecutor Bogdan Licu apologized to the victims of the 1989 Revolution and Romanian society for the Public Ministry’s failure to fulfill its mission and bring those responsible for the December 1989 events to justice.

