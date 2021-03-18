Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: [email protected] 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Thu, 03/18/2021 - 13:32
Social

UK-accredited nursing program started by RO healthcare network opens enrollments

18 March 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The European Nursing Academy, a three-year Bachelor’s degree program offering the specialization of generalist medical assistant, has opened a new enrollment series.

The program was developed by private medical services provider Regina Maria in a partnership with Coventry University. It offers graduates UK-accredited degrees.

The program, which has a campus built as a smaller-size hospital, dedicates 75% of its time to practical learning at National Health Services (NHS) standards, the Academy said. The students can learn with the help of humanoid robots that mimic a range of clinical and chronic symptoms, from pupil dilation to cardiac arrest. Furthermore, every student is assigned a personal mentor to follow up on his practical and academic activities. 

After graduating from the program, the students can find employment with Regina Maria.

(Photo courtesy of European Nursing Academy)

[email protected]

Normal
Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: [email protected] 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Thu, 03/18/2021 - 13:32
Social

UK-accredited nursing program started by RO healthcare network opens enrollments

18 March 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The European Nursing Academy, a three-year Bachelor’s degree program offering the specialization of generalist medical assistant, has opened a new enrollment series.

The program was developed by private medical services provider Regina Maria in a partnership with Coventry University. It offers graduates UK-accredited degrees.

The program, which has a campus built as a smaller-size hospital, dedicates 75% of its time to practical learning at National Health Services (NHS) standards, the Academy said. The students can learn with the help of humanoid robots that mimic a range of clinical and chronic symptoms, from pupil dilation to cardiac arrest. Furthermore, every student is assigned a personal mentor to follow up on his practical and academic activities. 

After graduating from the program, the students can find employment with Regina Maria.

(Photo courtesy of European Nursing Academy)

[email protected]

Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

17 March 2021
Business
Romania loses EUR 1.17 bln in 2020 as fewer foreign tourists visit the country amid COVID-19 pandemic
18 March 2021
RI +
How many tractors in Romania and what’s the size of the local agriculture equipment market?
10 March 2021
RI +
Private placements and new listings, an easy way to earn top profits on the Bucharest Stock Exchange
10 March 2021
Social
INRIX 2020 traffic scorecard shows Bucharest is most congested city in the world by hours lost in traffic
09 March 2021
Capital markets
Romanian construction materials producer TeraPlast will pay EUR 46.5 mln special dividends
08 March 2021
Profiles & Interviews
Expat in Romania: Tayfun Öneş (Turkey) - Here the people are more relaxed and more on the joy side of life
09 March 2021
RI +
Romanian film review – Good Luck Banging: The Berlinale and Its Winners
08 March 2021
Social
Women are better represented in business than politics in Romania