UK-accredited nursing program started by RO healthcare network opens enrollments

The European Nursing Academy, a three-year Bachelor’s degree program offering the specialization of generalist medical assistant, has opened a new enrollment series.

The program was developed by private medical services provider Regina Maria in a partnership with Coventry University. It offers graduates UK-accredited degrees.

The program, which has a campus built as a smaller-size hospital, dedicates 75% of its time to practical learning at National Health Services (NHS) standards, the Academy said. The students can learn with the help of humanoid robots that mimic a range of clinical and chronic symptoms, from pupil dilation to cardiac arrest. Furthermore, every student is assigned a personal mentor to follow up on his practical and academic activities.

After graduating from the program, the students can find employment with Regina Maria.

(Photo courtesy of European Nursing Academy)

