European directive would lead to 25% minimum wage increase in Romania

A European directive aims to set the minimum wage in the EU countries at 50% of the average salary in each country. In Romania, the gross minimum wage - RON 2,550 (EUR 515) - represents only 40% of the average wage and would have to grow by 25% to match the set threshold.

According to the European directive, the minimum wage should ensure a decent living standard and amount to half of the average national salary of an EU member state.

The European Parliament and the European Council reached an agreement on the issue after extensive negotiation.

At present, the gross minimum wage in Romania is RON 2,550, less than half of the average gross salary of RON 6,400 (EUR 1,300). For the minimum wage to be half of the average salary, it would have to be increased by 25%, bringing it to a gross of RON 3,200 (EUR 650), according to Ziarul Financiar.

Usually, EU member states have up to three years to implement such directives. However, French president Emmanuel Macron promised to shorten the period to two years for this specific directive.

(Photo: Pixabay)

