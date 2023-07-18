Energy

European Commission urges Romania, other states to report progress on energy targets

18 July 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The European Commission has sent reasoned opinions to Romania, Hungary, and Croatia due to their failure to report on the progress made regarding their national energy targets.

The member states are behind with their reporting targets. The Commission has requested comprehensive reports from Romania and Hungary regarding their progress on energy efficiency targets for 2020, which should have been submitted no later than April 30, 2022.

Sebastian Burduja, recently appointed as Romania’s minister of energy in the context of a government reshuffle, stated that one of his top priorities is to "improve the administrative capacity of the ministry,” according to Euractiv.

According to Article 7 of the Energy Efficiency Directive, member states are obliged to implement the Energy Efficiency Obligation Scheme or adopt alternative measures to achieve the cumulative energy savings target within the mandatory period of 2021-2030. The first responsibility of the Energy Efficiency Directorate is to monitor and implement the national legislation adopted to achieve the energy efficiency objectives of each country by 2030.

Romania committed, through its Integrated National Energy and Climate Plan (INECP) in April 2020, to reach a target of 30.7% renewable energy in its total energy consumption by 2030.

According to the plan it has developed, Romania aims to decarbonize its industry, improve energy efficiency in terms of infrastructure and equipment, establish storage and transportation capacities, enhance procedural efficiency and digitization, and train human resources to meet the specific requirements of the renewable energy sector.

The majority of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) is dedicated to energy efficiency initiatives, primarily involving the national energy system, while REPowerEU focuses more on achieving energy independence and security through sustainable resources.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Cosmin Iftode | Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Energy

European Commission urges Romania, other states to report progress on energy targets

18 July 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The European Commission has sent reasoned opinions to Romania, Hungary, and Croatia due to their failure to report on the progress made regarding their national energy targets.

The member states are behind with their reporting targets. The Commission has requested comprehensive reports from Romania and Hungary regarding their progress on energy efficiency targets for 2020, which should have been submitted no later than April 30, 2022.

Sebastian Burduja, recently appointed as Romania’s minister of energy in the context of a government reshuffle, stated that one of his top priorities is to "improve the administrative capacity of the ministry,” according to Euractiv.

According to Article 7 of the Energy Efficiency Directive, member states are obliged to implement the Energy Efficiency Obligation Scheme or adopt alternative measures to achieve the cumulative energy savings target within the mandatory period of 2021-2030. The first responsibility of the Energy Efficiency Directorate is to monitor and implement the national legislation adopted to achieve the energy efficiency objectives of each country by 2030.

Romania committed, through its Integrated National Energy and Climate Plan (INECP) in April 2020, to reach a target of 30.7% renewable energy in its total energy consumption by 2030.

According to the plan it has developed, Romania aims to decarbonize its industry, improve energy efficiency in terms of infrastructure and equipment, establish storage and transportation capacities, enhance procedural efficiency and digitization, and train human resources to meet the specific requirements of the renewable energy sector.

The majority of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) is dedicated to energy efficiency initiatives, primarily involving the national energy system, while REPowerEU focuses more on achieving energy independence and security through sustainable resources.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Cosmin Iftode | Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

13 July 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
FTSE Russell and MSCI include Hidroelectrica’s shares in their indices just after BSE debut
11 July 2023
People
UiPath co-founder Daniel Dines resigns from co-CEO position
06 July 2023
Transport
Brăila bridge over the Danube: Romania inaugurates one of Europe’s largest bridges
06 July 2023
Events
Neversea opens stellar summer festival season in Romania
03 July 2023
Business
Dacia to enter Dakar Rally in 2025 with a race car running on synthetic fuel  
23 June 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romania's biggest IPO begins at Bucharest Stock Exchange: investors can buy 17.3% of power producer Hidroelectrica
21 June 2023
Energy
OMV Petrom and Romgaz move ahead with Neptun Deep offshore project in the Romanian Black Sea
15 June 2023
Transport
First new airport in Romania in 50 years launches operations in Brașov