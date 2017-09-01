European Commission delegation to come to Romania for CVM evaluation

An evaluation mission of the European Commission (EC) will come to Romania this month to check the country’s progress in reaching the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism (CVM) objectives.

The EC delegation, which will be in Romania from September 18 to September 21, will be an extended one. It will include Paraskevi Michou, Deputy Secretary-General of the European Commission responsible for CVM, and William Sleath, Director for Policy Co-ordination in the Secretariat General, reports local News.ro.

In this context, justice minister Tudorel Toader asked the presidents of the two Chambers of Parliament to send their “contributions” to several CVM recommendations to the Ministry. Among them, the appointment of chief prosecutors of the main prosecutor’s offices, namely the National Anticorruption Department (DNA), the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT), and the Prosecutor General’s office, as well as the implementation status of previous recommendations.

The latest CVM report, which was published on January 25, 2017, showed that the EC acknowledges Romania’s major progresses in reforming its justice system and fighting corruption in the last ten years, but will continue to monitor the process until the changes made in the last few years become irreversible.

Irina Marica, [email protected]