Andrei Chirileasa
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 12/23/2021 - 07:48
Business

Market regulator slaps fine on biggest RO insurer Euroins

23 December 2021
Financial markets regulator ASF fined the biggest insurer Euroins, and asked it to draw a recovery plan, based on the findings of an inspection carried out in May-October, 2021, Ziarul Financiar reported.

In total, the company should pay RON 5.86 mln (nearly EUR 1.2 mln). The company claims that the “financial challenges” identified by ASF were already addressed starting with the end of 2020.

“As a result, in the last 12 months, the company has benefited from a series of capital injections totalling over RON 300 mln (EUR 60 mln), capital infusions that addressed all financial challenges, including those past financial challenges identified by the ASF,” the insurer says in a press release following the market regulator’s decision.

(Photo: Pixabay)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Normal
1

