Euroins Romania announces more capital increase and new strategy

Euroins Romania announced that its main owner, Bulgarian group Euroins, is preparing a RON 120 mln (EUR 24 mln) capital increase and a new strategy focused on segments, other than the mandatory car insurance (RCA) segment.

The capital increase comes on top of another recent RON 126 mln similar capital injection and would result in a total EUR 50 mln contribution of the main shareholder to Euroins Romania's capital.

"This series of capital increases come in the context of our company implementing a transformation strategy," the company's CEO Tanja Blatnik says, quoted by Economica.net.

The capital increase will help Euroins to comply with the new legal requirements introduced in 2021, but also to pursue its long-term strategy focused on the diversification of the insurance portfolio into segments such as health, travel, accident and liability policies. She states that the main objective of the company is to strengthen the market position and improve financial results.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

