Submitted by andreich on Fri, 08/06/2021 - 08:11
Business

Euroins Romania announces more capital increase and new strategy

06 August 2021
Euroins Romania announced that its main owner, Bulgarian group Euroins, is preparing a RON 120 mln (EUR 24 mln) capital increase and a new strategy focused on segments, other than the mandatory car insurance (RCA) segment.

The capital increase comes on top of another recent RON 126 mln similar capital injection and would result in a total EUR 50 mln contribution of the main shareholder to Euroins Romania's capital.

"This series of capital increases come in the context of our company implementing a transformation strategy," the company's CEO Tanja Blatnik says, quoted by Economica.net.

The capital increase will help Euroins to comply with the new legal requirements introduced in 2021, but also to pursue its long-term strategy focused on the diversification of the insurance portfolio into segments such as health, travel, accident and liability policies. She states that the main objective of the company is to strengthen the market position and improve financial results.

Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by andreich on Fri, 08/06/2021 - 08:11
Business

Euroins Romania announces more capital increase and new strategy

06 August 2021
