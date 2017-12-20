Eurobarometer: Romanians’ perception of EU, local economy in decline

The Romanians’ positive perception of the local and European economy has decreased since the spring of this year, the latest Eurobarometer showed.

A total of 51% of Romanians have a positive perception of the current situation of the European economy, down 9 percentage points since the spring of 2017, the fall Eurobarometer revealed. Besides Romania, positive perceptions of the situation of the European economy have also lost ground in Hungary, Denmark and Bulgaria.

Similarly, the positive perception of the situation of the national economy is at 22% in Romania, down 7 percentage points since spring 2017. A decrease was registered in the United Kingdom and Luxembourg as well.

When it comes to the most important issues facing the country, Romanians list rising prices/inflation/cost of living (30%), the economic situation (29%), and health and social security (25%). As far as the most important issues facing the EU are concerned, they list terrorism (41%), immigration (36%), and the economic situation and crime (13% each).

At the same time, 51% of Romanians trust the European Union, down 6 percentage points since the spring of this year, while 47% maintain a positive image of the European Union, down 4 percentage points since this spring. Furthermore, 44% of Romanians think their voice counts in the EU, on par with the EU 28 average, and 66% declare themselves optimistic about the future of the EU.

On the impact of the crisis on the job market, 37% of Romanians think it already reached its peak, down 10 percentage points since spring, while 52% think the worst is still to come, up 11 percentage points.

A majority of Romanians (77%) support “the free movement of EU citizens who can live, work, study and do business anywhere in the EU,” and 57% support the European economic and monetary union with the euro as one single currency.

The same Eurobarometer showed 61% of Romanians are in favor of a common European policy on migration, and 63% feel like they are a citizen of the EU.

The 2017 fall Eurobarometer (EB 88) was put together following face-to-face interviews carried out between November 5 and 19. A total of 33,193 people were interviewed in EU member states and candidate countries, 1,062 of whom in Romania.

