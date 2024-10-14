EU Directive to push minimum statutory wage up by over 10% in Romania next year

The gross minimum statutory wage would increase in Romania from RON 3,700 now to around RON 4,100 in 2025 as a result of the law on the European minimum wage, already endorsed by the Senate and sent to the Chamber of Deputies for the final vote, according to Startupcafe.ro.

According to the draft bill discussed in the Parliament, the value of the minimum gross statutory wage should be between 47% and 52% of the average gross earnings at the national level forecast for that year by the National Forecasting Commission (CNP), Ziarul Financiar reported.

The CNP forecast for the average gross salary for the year 2025 is RON 8,597. Subsequently, the minimum statutory wage could be set between RON 4,040 and RON 4,470.

Based on a minimum wage of RON 4,100, as broadly circulated, the minimum gross wage would increase by 10.8% from 2025 compared to the current level.

"The gross minimum wage per country guaranteed in payment will be updated annually depending on the purchasing power, the general level of wages and their distribution, the growth rate of wages, and labor productivity at the national level," said minister of labor Simona Bucura-Oprescu, quoted by News.ro.

