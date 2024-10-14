Macro

EU Directive to push minimum statutory wage up by over 10% in Romania next year

14 October 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The gross minimum statutory wage would increase in Romania from RON 3,700 now to around RON 4,100 in 2025 as a result of the law on the European minimum wage, already endorsed by the Senate and sent to the Chamber of Deputies for the final vote, according to Startupcafe.ro.

According to the draft bill discussed in the Parliament, the value of the minimum gross statutory wage should be between 47% and 52% of the average gross earnings at the national level forecast for that year by the National Forecasting Commission (CNP), Ziarul Financiar reported.

The CNP forecast for the average gross salary for the year 2025 is RON 8,597. Subsequently, the minimum statutory wage could be set between RON 4,040 and RON 4,470.

Based on a minimum wage of RON 4,100, as broadly circulated, the minimum gross wage would increase by 10.8% from 2025 compared to the current level.

"The gross minimum wage per country guaranteed in payment will be updated annually depending on the purchasing power, the general level of wages and their distribution, the growth rate of wages, and labor productivity at the national level," said minister of labor Simona Bucura-Oprescu, quoted by News.ro.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Ungureanu Vadim/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
Macro

EU Directive to push minimum statutory wage up by over 10% in Romania next year

14 October 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The gross minimum statutory wage would increase in Romania from RON 3,700 now to around RON 4,100 in 2025 as a result of the law on the European minimum wage, already endorsed by the Senate and sent to the Chamber of Deputies for the final vote, according to Startupcafe.ro.

According to the draft bill discussed in the Parliament, the value of the minimum gross statutory wage should be between 47% and 52% of the average gross earnings at the national level forecast for that year by the National Forecasting Commission (CNP), Ziarul Financiar reported.

The CNP forecast for the average gross salary for the year 2025 is RON 8,597. Subsequently, the minimum statutory wage could be set between RON 4,040 and RON 4,470.

Based on a minimum wage of RON 4,100, as broadly circulated, the minimum gross wage would increase by 10.8% from 2025 compared to the current level.

"The gross minimum wage per country guaranteed in payment will be updated annually depending on the purchasing power, the general level of wages and their distribution, the growth rate of wages, and labor productivity at the national level," said minister of labor Simona Bucura-Oprescu, quoted by News.ro.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Ungureanu Vadim/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

15 October 2024
Transport
1,000-space parking lot to be added to Bucharest Airport
15 October 2024
Justice
Romanian Parliament votes to lift immunity of former health minister Nelu Tătaru
15 October 2024
Administration
Unirii Square consolidation project leads to major conflict between mayors, scandal in downtown Bucharest
15 October 2024
Capital markets powered by BSE
Bucharest Stock Exchange launches recruitment process for General Manager
15 October 2024
Macro
Romania’s industrial figures confirm subdued economic activity in August
14 October 2024
Environment
National Geographic article explores plans to create a national park in Romania’s Făgăraș Mountains
14 October 2024
M&A
Wolt acquires eMAG’s delivery platform Tazz in Romania
14 October 2024
Sports
Romanian national football team leaves thank you note for hosts after match in Cyprus