Plasterboards producer Etex invests EUR 6 mln to secure raw material in Romania

Etex Building Performance (formerly Siniat Romania), a manufacturer of plasterboard systems part of a Belgium group, will invest EUR 6 mln in a sludge drying plant at Rovinari coal-fired plant of Oltenia power complex (CEO).

The plant will produce gypsum, further used in the production of plasterboards.

This will be the second such gypsum production facility after the one also operated by Etex at CEO's Turceni plant. The gypsum from Rovinari will be used as raw material at the Etex Building Performance factory in Turceni - built close to the first gypsum production capacity.

"We count on the fact that both the CEO and the local and central authorities will understand the importance of the investment for the local community and the positive impact on the environment therefore we expect no delays in the approval process," says Gheorghe Budrugeac, industrial director of Etex Building Performance.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

