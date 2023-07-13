E.ON Energie Romania refers energy regulation system to Constitutional Court

The electricity and natural gas supplier E.ON Energie Romania, controlled by the German utility group E.ON, referred to the Constitutional Court the way of calculating the amounts due to electricity suppliers as compensation for the differences between the acquisition costs on the markets and the capped prices charged to final customers, measures taken by the Government through emergency ordinances no. 118/2021 and 27/2022.

Specifically, the E.ON subsidiary challenges the provision of the ordinance estimating a maximum for the price paid on the free wholesale market by the electricity suppliers. The market prices can be higher, and this creates losses to the energy suppliers, the utility company argues, according to Profit.ro.

E.ON Energie Romania ended 2022 with losses of almost RON 359 mln (EUR 72 mln) and total revenues of over RON 14 bln (EUR 2.8 bln).

German group E.ON indirectly holds 68.18% of the company's shares through E.ON Romania, the rest of the capital (31.82%) being owned by the Ministry of Energy.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Radovan Smokon/Dreamstime.com)