Western Romania: Enel X builds photovoltaic park for retailer Kaufland

Enel X Romania, part of Enel X, the advanced energy services division of the Enel Group, is implementing a photovoltaic system for retailer Kaufland in Turda, in western Romania’s Cluj county, the company announced.

The park, a EUR 1 million investment, will have an installed capacity of 1 MWp. The project involves the turnkey delivery of a system that integrates over 2,000 photovoltaic panels located on a plot of land in the vicinity of the Kaufland logistics center in Turda.

The photovoltaic system in Turda ensures an annual electricity production of 1,277 MWh, contributing to cutting carbon dioxide emissions by 595 tonnes per year, Enel said. The project is estimated to bring the retailer annual electricity savings of about EUR 112,000.

Enel X Romania’s portfolio includes projects implemented for companies in sectors such as food, retail, logistics centers, shopping centers and office buildings. Overall, over 11,500 photovoltaic panels have been installed, which contributes to cutting down carbon dioxide emissions by about 2,350 tonnes per year, the company said.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

