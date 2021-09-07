Enel to develop in Romania two PV parks with a total capacity of 90 MWp

Italian utility group Enel through its green energy division Enel Green Power will develop in southern Romania two photovoltaic power plant projects, with a total capacity of approximately 90 MWp and an annual production estimated at 130 GWh.

The group announced that it already purchased the projects from the Greek group Mytilineos.

The commercial operation is estimated to start at the end of 2022 and, respectively, at the beginning of 2023. The first project will have an installed capacity of 63 MWp and will be implemented in Călugareni, Giurgiu County, while the second will have an installed capacity of 26 MWp and will be built in Moşteni, Teleorman County.

"The recent acquisitions are part of our broader business strategy for the country, which is now beginning the decarbonisation phase, at a dynamic pace," says Aristotelis Chantavas, Head of Europe at Enel Green Power.

After completing the two projects, the total capacity operated by Enel Green Power in Romania will reach 623 MW, according to the data provided by the company's representatives.

Mytilineos was founded in 1990 in Greece and operates in the metallurgy, electricity and gas, renewable and storage solutions, and sustainable technical solutions sectors. The company is listed on the Athens Stock Exchange.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

