EUR 60 million medical complex opens in Bucharest

Enayati Medical City, a EUR 60 million investment covering 35,000 sqm of hospital area, opened in northern Bucharest. It is a project of Wargha Enayati, the founder and former owner of the private health care operator Regina Maria.

Enayati Medical City includes several hospitals with a total capacity of 300 beds, surgery rooms, radiotherapy & PET CT facilities, a recovery and physiotherapy center, and a clinic with 60 medical practices covering specialties ranging from family medicine to integrative medicine, the company said.

It includes an oncology and recovery hospital, operated by Monza Group, with six operating rooms and 100 beds, out of which 18 intensive care ones, and bunkers for radiotherapy, PET-CT, and nuclear medicine operated by Neolife.

Also part of the complex is a recovery and geriatrics hospital, with departments for short-term and long-term recovery, neurodegenerative diseases and palliative care. It has a total of 150 beds.

Another part of the complex is the residential center for seniors, with 50 places in apartments and rooms, and a day center for recreational activities.

The clinic with 60 medical practices will bring together various medical services providers - Concierge Medical by Intermedicas, Dr Leventer, Dr Leahu, Secom, Clarfon, Senior City, Synevo.

The complex also has a wellness center for physiotherapy, with a poll and fitness hall, a restaurant, coffee shop, stores, pharmacies, office venues, a conference hall of 200 seats, an exhibition venue, and a parking lot of 170 places.

Enayati Medical City took two years to build, from the permit phase to the opening this January, the company said. The clinic has already opened. The geriatrics hospital is to open in mid-February, and the oncology hospital at the end of March, Economica.net reported.

.

“In two years, we built a hospital unit of 300 beds, taking into account all the circuits and needs such a structure might have. From the circuit for medical gases to seven different ventilation circuits designed in compliance with current norms to the water supply of over 100 cubic meters, to distancing in accordance to current norms, including epidemiological ones, to the electricity network designed under real consumption parameters, everything was designed and implemented from the very beginning. This is the big asset of the hospital built from scratch; this is why I believe building new hospitals is an emergency in Romania. This is why, together with the partners from Monza, we have developed the greenfield hospital infrastructure,” Wargha Enayati said.

Physician Wargha Enayati, a cardiology specialist, is the founder and former owner of the private health care operator Regina Maria. He is also the founder of Regina Maria Social Innovation Foundation, which runs a network of social clinics offering medical care to people with no or low income in Bucharest, and invested in business such as Intermedicas, offering medical concierge and second-opinion services, and Medic Hub, focused on medical communication.

(Photos: Octav Ganea/ courtesy of Enayati Medical City)

[email protected]