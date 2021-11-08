German electronic parts maker builds EUR 5 mln factory in western Romania

The German company Emz, which produces parts for household appliances but also locking and control systems for smart bins, will invest EUR 5 mln in a factory in Resita, a city in the western part of the country near Timisoara, with a population of 80,000 people and a long industrial tradition.

Emz, based in Bavaria, has among its customers major companies such as BSH, Electrolux, Liebherr, Miele, Samsung or Whirlpool.

Romania will be the third country in the EU where the German group owns production facilities, after Germany and the Czech Republic.

In selecting Romania as their new location, Emz was guided by AHK, the official representation of the German economy and, at the same time, the largest bilateral Chamber of Commerce in Romania.

"We see the project as a long-term investment. We decided to open a new factory in the EU to cope with the company's development; only in the last fiscal year, [the revenues of] Emz increased by 30%," says Veit Schumcker, the company's operations manager who will also deal with the development of the local factory.

The production will begin in the fall of 2022. Initially, the factory will employ 50-100. The long-term plan is for the new factory to reach 500 employees, and will collaborate with the Resita center of Cluj-based University UBB.

