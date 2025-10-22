HR

Romania’s National Employment Agency: 117,414 people found jobs by September 2025

22 October 2025

In the first nine months of 2025, 117,414 people found jobs through the National Employment Agency (ANOFM).

Of the total number of people employed by September 30, 2025, 59,159 are over 45 years old, 22,044 are aged between 35 and 45, 9,232 are between 30 and 35 years old, 9,120 are between 25 and 30 years old, and 17,859 are young people under 25 years old. Of the total number of employed people, 21,096 are NEET (not in education, employment, or training) youth.

Of those who found employment, 56,120 were women (47.80%), and 61,294 men (52.20%), ANOFM said.

When it comes to their residence, 60,883 of those who found jobs lived in urban areas, while 56,531 came from rural areas.

Most of those who found employment have high school (38,478), vocational (27,771), and middle school (27,411) education, with 13,794 having university degrees.

A ranking of the counties with the most employed people shows that Bucharest ranks first (11,660), followed by Iași (5,033) and Timiș (4,651).

(Photo source: Fizkes/Dreamstime.com)

