Survey: A third of employees in Romania gain weight at work

One in three employees surveyed by local recruitment platform eJobs said they gained weight over the past year.

Not practicing any sport, stress, exhaustion and irregular eating were the main reasons quoted for this. Of the 66% surveyed who gained weight, 85% attributed this to not practicing sports.

Almost half (48%) of those who gained weight added 5 kilograms, 38% added 5 to 10 kilograms, and 14% over 10 kilograms. Some 58% of those surveyed admitted to not going to the gym or practicing any sports in the past six months as they were too tired or did not have time.

Those who said they practiced sports regularly are in the group of respondents who maintained their weight: 29% go to the gym regularly or practice sports at least once a week.

Most of those who gained weight eat because of stress, consume carbohydrates at least once a day, and go to bed past 23:00. Of those surveyed, 75% eat carbohydrates (bread, bagels, pasta, potatoes, sweets and so on) at least once a day, and almost half of respondents point to snacks as a factor leading to weight increase.

Among those questioned, 49% eat products containing flour and sugar several times a day, and 61% of those reporting weight increases go to bed after 23:00. In the group of respondents who maintained their weight, 50% said they go to bed before 23:00.

Eating because of stress is the main reason for gaining weight for two out of three respondents, while 87% blamed food fats for weight gain or cardiovascular diseases.

The study also found Romanian employees spend on average RON 13.4 (EUR 2.9) on lunch. Most of the respondents (75%) spend under RON 15 (EUR 3.3) for lunch, 32% spend under RON 10 (EUR 2.2), 43% spend between RON 10 and RON 15, 19% spend between RON 15 and RON 20 (EUR 4.4), and only 6% spend over RON 20 for lunch.

Two out of ten respondents (19%) said they skipped lunch during work days, 37% ate at their desk, 32% ate in the cafeteria, and only 10% went out for lunch at a cafeteria or restaurant outside of the office. Less than half of those surveyed (43%) bring lunch from home, 29% buy it from the cafeteria or restaurant, 15% prefer snacks, and 11% go for fast-food or pizza.

