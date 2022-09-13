British tennis rising star Emma Raducanu is set to headline the second edition of Cluj-Napoca's Transylvania Open WTA250 tournament, which takes place from October 8 to 16 at BT Arena, alongside local stars Ana Bogdan and Jaqueline Cristian.

"I had a really fun time last year in Cluj. The people were amazing and made me feel so, so welcomed. So, I'm really excited and happy to say that I'm coming back again this year," says the 2021 US Open winner, who was warmly welcomed by the fans in her father's home country last year.

The Transylvania Open organizers welcome tennis aficionados to BT Arena and look to continue the positive trend as one of the biggest tennis competitions in the country. Tickets are up on sale on Entertix.ro, with prices ranging from RON 50 during each qualification day to RON 950 for the nine-day tournament pass.

In this year's edition, the competition pits 32 singles players and 16 doubles teams for 280 WTA points and USD 275,000 worth of prizes in a span of two qualification days, six main table days, and one for the final.

"It is a tournament that is sure to become a tradition and one that has every chance of growing. This year we will have another strong indoor competition, with top players and with high stakes," says Patrick Ciorcilă, director of the Transylvania Open tournament, in a press release.

Raducanu and Simona Halep, another US Grand Slam winner, participated in the championship in its first edition last year. Raducanu lost to Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk in less than an hour before reaching the semi-finals, while Simo faced a tough battle and lost to Anett Kontaveit, who won the first Transylvania Open trophy and secured her spot in the WTA finals.

rafly@romania-insider.com

(Photo credits: Transylvania Open, Twitter/@TransylvaniaOpn)