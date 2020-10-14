Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 10/14/2020 - 08:00
Business

Biggest RO online retailer eMAG rejects speculations about Naspers selling it

14 October 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's biggest online retailer, eMAG, said that the reports about its majority shareholder, South African e-commerce group Naspers, seeking a buyer for it were mere speculations.

"At the moment, there is no ongoing sales process," eMAG representatives told Economica.net.

The Romanian media quoted Mergermarket magazine reporting about Naspers having hired Goldman Sachs to advise on the eMAG sale. In its turn, Mergermarket quoted sources familiar with the deal.

The deal could take place next year, five sources familiar with the situation told Mergermarkets, adding that a sale was more likely than a public offering of shares (IPO). Naspers was considering a sale this year, but decided to postpone it until 2021, aiming to gain from eMAG's improved results amid the COVID-19 pandemic (and subsequent stronger online sales), said one source.

Mergermarket says that eMAG could draw the attention of the investment funds that bought the Allegro platform in Poland a few years ago. Naspers sold Allegro in 2016 to investment funds Cinven, Permira, and MidEuropa for USD 3.25 bln.

Allegro went public after a record IPO in Poland and became the most valuable company on the Warsaw Stock Exchange this week, reaching a market capitalization of about EUR 18 bln on Tuesday.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Lenutaidi/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 10/14/2020 - 08:00
Business

Biggest RO online retailer eMAG rejects speculations about Naspers selling it

14 October 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's biggest online retailer, eMAG, said that the reports about its majority shareholder, South African e-commerce group Naspers, seeking a buyer for it were mere speculations.

"At the moment, there is no ongoing sales process," eMAG representatives told Economica.net.

The Romanian media quoted Mergermarket magazine reporting about Naspers having hired Goldman Sachs to advise on the eMAG sale. In its turn, Mergermarket quoted sources familiar with the deal.

The deal could take place next year, five sources familiar with the situation told Mergermarkets, adding that a sale was more likely than a public offering of shares (IPO). Naspers was considering a sale this year, but decided to postpone it until 2021, aiming to gain from eMAG's improved results amid the COVID-19 pandemic (and subsequent stronger online sales), said one source.

Mergermarket says that eMAG could draw the attention of the investment funds that bought the Allegro platform in Poland a few years ago. Naspers sold Allegro in 2016 to investment funds Cinven, Permira, and MidEuropa for USD 3.25 bln.

Allegro went public after a record IPO in Poland and became the most valuable company on the Warsaw Stock Exchange this week, reaching a market capitalization of about EUR 18 bln on Tuesday.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Lenutaidi/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 
1

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Take your pick

Trending content

13 October 2020
Social
Romania extends state of alert, bans wedding events, removes some countries from "yellow list"
13 October 2020
Business
Romanian "queen of eyebrows" ranks higher than Beyonce, JLo and Serena Williams on Forbes list of America’s Richest Self-Made Women
13 October 2020
Social
Romania's Orthodox Church lashes at Govt. for banning pilgrimages over COVID-19 fears
13 October 2020
Social
Bucharest is close to entering “red scenario” as number of new COVID-19 cases in Romania remains high
13 October 2020
Business
Black Friday in Romania, two weeks earlier than Black Friday in the US this year
12 October 2020
Business
U.S. Department of Commerce sets heavy antidumping duty on aluminum imports from Romania
12 October 2020
Profiles & Interviews
Christophe Chamboncel, Accor: Romania has unlimited prospects for growing the hospitality industry
12 October 2020
OpEd
14 ways to make sure you don’t miss important stories from Romania