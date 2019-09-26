Romania Insider
Biggest online retailer in Romania joins International Marketplace Network
26 September 2019
Four of the biggest e-commerce platforms in Europe, hosting about 30,000 online sellers, have launched the International Marketplace Network (IMN), a platform that offers access to a market of over 230 million potential clients. The four member-networks are eMAG (Romania), Cdiscount (France), ePrice (Italy) and Real.de (Germany).

IMN provides an interface that connects the four marketplace platforms and allows sellers to expand their business cross-border in Europe, without extra costs.

“We believe IMN is a big opportunity for any of our sellers who want to start selling cross-border. eMAG Marketplace thus continues its efforts to develop projects that bring added value to Romanian sellers and consolidate its ecommerce ecosystem. Moreover, through IMN, clients in Romania will have access to a wider range of products than before,” said Florin Filote, manager eMAG Marketplace.

So far, sellers who wanted to access several Marketplace platforms in Europe had to list their products separately on each platform available in the countries where they wanted to sell.

The IMN platform will initially run in a beta version, but will be developed in the following months and more marketplace platforms and sellers are expected to join it.

eMAG is the biggest online retailer in Romania and a regional player with operations in Hungary, Bulgaria and Poland. The eMAG marketplace platform has 27,000 sellers in Romania. Cdiscount is the biggest online retailer in France, with sales of over EUR 3.6 billion in 2018, of which EUR 1.1 billion through the marketplace platform. Real.de is the biggest online marketplace platform in Germany, with sales of EUR 600 million in 2018. ePrice is the leader of the ecommerce market in Italy.

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

