Politics

EU Commissioner Elisa Ferreira to travel to Galati and Bucharest during two-day visit to Romania

24 November 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Elisa Ferreira, the European Commissioner for Cohesion and Reforms, will be in Romania from November 27 to 28. She will travel to Galati and Bucharest, where she is set to meet with ministers and the prime minister.

On Monday, Commissioner Ferreira will be in Galati with the Romanian minister of European projects, Adrian Câciu, and the minister of research and innovation, Bogdan-Gruia Ivan. They will visit the research vessel REXDAN, a project co-financed by the European Regional Development Fund through the Competitiveness Operational Program 2014-2020 (POC). 

Afterwards, the high-ranking official will participate, together with the two ministers, in a dialogue with the citizens organized at the Lower Danube University, the European Commission's Representation in Romania announced.

The following day, November 28, Elisa Ferreira will meet with prime minister Marcel Ciolacu in Bucharest. They will participate in a conference on "Green and digital transformation supported by EU funds: cohesion policy of the future, reconciling the industrial transition with territorial challenges," which will take place at the Romanian Parliament, where the European Commissioner will be the main speaker.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Romania.representation.ec.europa.eu)

Read next
Normal
Politics

EU Commissioner Elisa Ferreira to travel to Galati and Bucharest during two-day visit to Romania

24 November 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Elisa Ferreira, the European Commissioner for Cohesion and Reforms, will be in Romania from November 27 to 28. She will travel to Galati and Bucharest, where she is set to meet with ministers and the prime minister.

On Monday, Commissioner Ferreira will be in Galati with the Romanian minister of European projects, Adrian Câciu, and the minister of research and innovation, Bogdan-Gruia Ivan. They will visit the research vessel REXDAN, a project co-financed by the European Regional Development Fund through the Competitiveness Operational Program 2014-2020 (POC). 

Afterwards, the high-ranking official will participate, together with the two ministers, in a dialogue with the citizens organized at the Lower Danube University, the European Commission's Representation in Romania announced.

The following day, November 28, Elisa Ferreira will meet with prime minister Marcel Ciolacu in Bucharest. They will participate in a conference on "Green and digital transformation supported by EU funds: cohesion policy of the future, reconciling the industrial transition with territorial challenges," which will take place at the Romanian Parliament, where the European Commissioner will be the main speaker.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Romania.representation.ec.europa.eu)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

22 November 2023
Interviews
Romania’s Copșa Mică through the lens of a Norwegian couple who lived there in the 1990s
20 November 2023
Sports
Romania qualifies for EURO 2024 after win against Israel
13 November 2023
Defense
Romania inaugurates European Training Center for F-16 fighter aircraft
13 November 2023
Culture
Alin Ușeriu, initiator of Via Transilvanica - Romania's "Road that Unites": Without people, there is no heritage
10 November 2023
Politics
Bogdan Aurescu, first Romanian elected judge of the International Court of Justice 
06 November 2023
Nature
Northern lights visible from Romania due to geomagnetic storm
31 October 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian index BET brings double returns compared with US index S&P500 and 3.5 times higher than STOXX 600 in 25 years
30 October 2023
M&A
Ahold Delhaize expands footprint in Romania with EUR 1.3 bln acquisition of grocery retailer Profi