EU Commissioner Elisa Ferreira to travel to Galati and Bucharest during two-day visit to Romania

Elisa Ferreira, the European Commissioner for Cohesion and Reforms, will be in Romania from November 27 to 28. She will travel to Galati and Bucharest, where she is set to meet with ministers and the prime minister.

On Monday, Commissioner Ferreira will be in Galati with the Romanian minister of European projects, Adrian Câciu, and the minister of research and innovation, Bogdan-Gruia Ivan. They will visit the research vessel REXDAN, a project co-financed by the European Regional Development Fund through the Competitiveness Operational Program 2014-2020 (POC).

Afterwards, the high-ranking official will participate, together with the two ministers, in a dialogue with the citizens organized at the Lower Danube University, the European Commission's Representation in Romania announced.

The following day, November 28, Elisa Ferreira will meet with prime minister Marcel Ciolacu in Bucharest. They will participate in a conference on "Green and digital transformation supported by EU funds: cohesion policy of the future, reconciling the industrial transition with territorial challenges," which will take place at the Romanian Parliament, where the European Commissioner will be the main speaker.

(Photo source: Romania.representation.ec.europa.eu)