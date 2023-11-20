Politics

Romania’s PM reportedly plans working visit to US in early December

20 November 2023

Romanian prime minister Marcel Ciolacu will pay a working visit to the United States of America at the beginning of December, according to sources familiar with the matter consulted by Hotnews.ro.

For now, the details of the trip are not nailed down, but among the officials with whom the prime minister is expected to meet are Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and Vice President Kamala Harris.

The last working visit of a Romanian prime minister to the US was that of Dacian Cioloș in 2016.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)

1

