Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 10/18/2021 - 09:43
Business

Romanian online retailer Elefant takes loan for own software development division

18 October 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian online retailer Elefant Online, controlled by Moldovan entrepreneur Ion Sturza, borrowed EUR 500,000 from Alpha Bank for Mammoth Software, a company founded in 2017 and fully controlled by the online retailer, Profit.ro reported.

With 13 employees, Mammoth Software ensures the management and development of the online platform on which elefant.ro and elefant.md operate.

In 2020, the company's business reached RON 3.63 mln (EUR 720,000).

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)

Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 10/18/2021 - 09:43
Business

Romanian online retailer Elefant takes loan for own software development division

18 October 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian online retailer Elefant Online, controlled by Moldovan entrepreneur Ion Sturza, borrowed EUR 500,000 from Alpha Bank for Mammoth Software, a company founded in 2017 and fully controlled by the online retailer, Profit.ro reported.

With 13 employees, Mammoth Software ensures the management and development of the online platform on which elefant.ro and elefant.md operate.

In 2020, the company's business reached RON 3.63 mln (EUR 720,000).

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks