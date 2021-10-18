Romanian online retailer Elefant takes loan for own software development division
Romanian online retailer Elefant Online, controlled by Moldovan entrepreneur Ion Sturza, borrowed EUR 500,000 from Alpha Bank for Mammoth Software, a company founded in 2017 and fully controlled by the online retailer, Profit.ro reported.
With 13 employees, Mammoth Software ensures the management and development of the online platform on which elefant.ro and elefant.md operate.
In 2020, the company's business reached RON 3.63 mln (EUR 720,000).
(Photo source: the company)