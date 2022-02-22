Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 02/22/2022 - 08:40
Business

RO electricity suppliers compelled to source 40% of deliveries from non-spot markets

22 February 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The electricity producers, irrespective of their ownership (state or private), will have to sell at least 40% of their production on non-spot markets, under an emergency ordinance endorsed by the Romanian Government at the end of last year (hence in force) and currently under debate in Parliament, Profit.ro reported.

The lawmakers added, however, another provision: the suppliers will have to cover at least 40% of the electricity delivered to end-users from non-spot markets.

The non-spot markets are any markets except for the day-ahead market (DAM) and intraday (ID) market.

The new provision introduced by the Senate, which passed the bill on February 21, is aimed at avoiding a problem that occurred despite the producers’ obligation to sell part of their output under long-term contract: namely, the buyers are usually traders and not suppliers.

It is assumed that the spike in the end-user electricity prices experienced starting mid-2021 is largely attributable to suppliers’ ‘short position’ resulting from not securing long-term contracts to match the predictable deliveries.

Another significant cause is, however, the insufficient generation capacity, and this is confirmed by the rising net trade deficit. The main outcome of the supplementary provision introduced by senators is that the intermediaries will play a slightly less important role in the market.

(Photo: Madamlead/ Dreamstime)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at iulian@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Thu, 12/30/2021 - 17:25
30 December 2021
RI +
Romania Economic Outlook: Resilience Facility is the key anchor in 2022 after reformist Government's collapse
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 02/22/2022 - 08:40
Business

RO electricity suppliers compelled to source 40% of deliveries from non-spot markets

22 February 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The electricity producers, irrespective of their ownership (state or private), will have to sell at least 40% of their production on non-spot markets, under an emergency ordinance endorsed by the Romanian Government at the end of last year (hence in force) and currently under debate in Parliament, Profit.ro reported.

The lawmakers added, however, another provision: the suppliers will have to cover at least 40% of the electricity delivered to end-users from non-spot markets.

The non-spot markets are any markets except for the day-ahead market (DAM) and intraday (ID) market.

The new provision introduced by the Senate, which passed the bill on February 21, is aimed at avoiding a problem that occurred despite the producers’ obligation to sell part of their output under long-term contract: namely, the buyers are usually traders and not suppliers.

It is assumed that the spike in the end-user electricity prices experienced starting mid-2021 is largely attributable to suppliers’ ‘short position’ resulting from not securing long-term contracts to match the predictable deliveries.

Another significant cause is, however, the insufficient generation capacity, and this is confirmed by the rising net trade deficit. The main outcome of the supplementary provision introduced by senators is that the intermediaries will play a slightly less important role in the market.

(Photo: Madamlead/ Dreamstime)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at iulian@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Thu, 12/30/2021 - 17:25
30 December 2021
RI +
Romania Economic Outlook: Resilience Facility is the key anchor in 2022 after reformist Government's collapse
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks