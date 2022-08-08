Electricity prices exceed EUR 500 per MWh in Romania’s wholesale market

Against the backdrop of uncertainties generated by the coming winter season and the developments in the natural gas market, the price of the electricity traded on bilateral contracts in Romania’s centralised market - with the delivery date in 2023 - exceeded the threshold of EUR 500 per MWh.

On August 4, Nuclearelectrica, the state company that operates the Cernavodă nuclear power plant, put up for sale four “band”-type electricity contracts (constant power delivered through the whole day), of 10 MW each, with delivery in the first four months of 2023: January 1-April 30.

The company asked, each time, RON 1,900 (EUR 380) per MWh, a high price anyway, but ended with selling one package (28.8 GWh) to Petrom for RON 2,492 (just over EUR 500) per MWh and another one at the price of RON 2,500 per MWh, Economica.net reported.

It is the highest price recorded in this market for energy, with delivery in the first quarter of 2023. Comparable prices were recorded only for energy with delivery on much shorter notice - one or two months.

Notably, the buyer is itself an electricity producer - but it uses natural gas only in its power plant, and the price of natural gas is very high at this moment.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)